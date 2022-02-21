ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clIXO_0eKKZino00

Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australia n dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia’s largest electricity generator’s transition away from coal-fired power.

The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said Monday.

The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”

Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with AGL's board.

“Look, it’s obviously disappointing,” Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We’ve been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we’ll continue to move forward,” he added.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.

“The key to this is balance,” Taylor said.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.

AGL's share price jumped nearly 12% on Monday, while shares in Atlassian were down almost 2%.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

HSF and KWM Advise on $3.6 Billion Australian Electricity Takeover Bid

Herbert Smith Freehills is advising Australia’s AGL Energy after local billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management made an unsolicited $5.8 billion for the company. Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield are being advised by King & Wood Mallesons, a person familiar with the takeover bid said. KWM declined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Agl Energy#Electricity#Generator#Canadian#Atlassian#Federal Energy#Clean Energy Regulator
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

555K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy