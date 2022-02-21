ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry sets All-Star Game record with 8 first-half 3-pointers

By Alex Espinoza
 4 days ago

At one point on Sunday afternoon, Steph Curry found himself in a room with basketball’s greatest legends in their blue NBA 75 blazers. During a group photo opportunity, even Curry looked like a fan as he scanned all the greatness standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Of all the basketball players in the building, though, he’s still the best shooter of the bunch.

Curry proved it by going ballistic before halftime, converting 8-of-11 3-point attempts to set an NBA All-Star Game record for most threes in a half. Ultimately it’s a meaningless exhibition, but the NBA's all-time 3-point leader put on a show in front of the Cleveland crowd, which booed him for the second night in a row during introductions.

Curry nailed the game’s first 3-pointer and it was just a precursor of things to come.

Injured Warriors teammate Draymond Green wasn’t on Curry’s team Sunday night. As he helped out the Turner Sports broadcast , Green shared how it’s like to be on the wrong side of a Curry Flurry.

At the break, Curry led all scorers with 24 points as his squad Team LeBron trailed Team Durant 94-93.

For all of his career accomplishments and seven previous All-Star appearances, Curry has never won the All-Star MVP award. The NBA recently renamed it the Kobe Bryant Trophy, so maybe Curry feels some extra fire to go down as the first recipient.

Steph seemed to have fun with Cavs fans throughout the night, after they booed him and his wife Ayesha Saturday during an awkward HBO promo on stage. After one of his 3-point attempts, Steph even strummed an air guitar in the hometown of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

During a lengthy NBA 75th Anniversary halftime ceremony, Steph traded in his All-Star jersey for a blue blazer.

Of course, the NBA record for 3-pointers in a game is 14 set by Curry’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson, so maybe he’ll be aiming for 15 in the second half.

This story will be updated.

