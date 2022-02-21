WATCH: LeBron James caught trying not to laugh at Macy Gray's national anthem

LeBron James seemed to enjoy last week's halftime show at the Super Bowl more than Sunday's "Star Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game.

Macy Gray performed her rendition of the national anthem in Cleveland but among those who seemed to get a kick out of her singing was none other than LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who was back in Cleveland for the game, was caught on camera trying to keep himself from laughing as Gray belted out the anthem.

James was standing next to Warriors star Steph Curry, who seemed to act like it was no different than any other anthem.

Of course, with it being LeBron, fans were quick to point out that the NBA star could not keep his composure during the anthem.

Hey, however you may feel about Gray, it was certainly not as bad as when Fergie sang it four years ago.

