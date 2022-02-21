ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinstore Is Offering 50% Off Deals on Your Favorite Beauty Products for Presidents’ Day

By Katie McBroom
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Many beauty brands and retailers are offering serious deals on top-rated products for Presidents’ Day. One of those retailers offering up to 50% is Skinstore.

The carefully curated sale list features expert-selected products that are great to stock up on. Not just limited to skin care brands, Skinstore offers a plethora of products in the hair , makeup , nails , fragrance , and other related cosmetic categories. As for Skinstore’s best deals this Presidents’ Day, you’ll want to check out prestige hair care brands like Christophe Robin and Ghd, skin care brands like Algenist and SkinMedica, and color cosmetics brands like Lipstick Queen. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your skin care routine or just add something fun to your makeup bag, you can find what you need at Skinstore for a low price this Presidents’ Day.

When shopping the Skinstore Presidents’ Day sale, you can get an automatic 25% off of anything on the sale list by using code PRESIDENT. Plus, Skinstore is offering up to 50% off on select brands. In addition to featuring many half-priced products for the Presidents’ Day event, Skinstore is also currently offering free shipping on U.S. orders over $49, delivered in just 3-5 working days. Many brands on the site are also giving additional incentives like free gifts with purchase. Even better, if you refer a friend to the Skinstore mailing list , you can get $15 to put toward your next purchase.

Read on for some of the best beauty products you can purchase during the Presidents’ Day sale at Skinstore.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

Get 20% off NuFace products on Skinstore including the brand’s popular Mini Facial Toning Device . This petite and powerful device boasts the same benefits as a standard microcurrent treatment (like minimizing fine lines and wrinkles), but is ideal for on-the-go use.




$209
$167


Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

One of beloved hair care brand Christophe Robin ‘s star products, Cleansing Purifying Scrub, stimulates microcirculation in the scalp to supply the maximum amount of nutrients to the hair. It’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients to soothe the scalp while it scrubs.




$53
$39.75


SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum

Skinstore is offering 10% off SkinMedica products, plus a gift with purchase. The TNS Advanced+ Serum was formulated to visibly improve coarse wrinkles, fine lines, skin tone and texture. According to the brand, it’s also clinically proven to address sagging skin.




$53
$39.75


Dr. PAWPAW Hot Pink Balm

The Dr. PawPaw ointment is a tried-and-true multipurpose balm that beauty experts and celebrities swear by. Now, you can get it for half price. Just swipe some on lips and cheeks for a quick and chic look.




$8
$4


DHC CoQ10 Quick Gel Brightening Moisture

DHC ‘s Coenzyme Q10 Quick Gel Brightening Moisture is a gel-based moisturizer that tones, hydrates, brightens, and primes. It can even be used as a hydrating mask treatment. You can scoop this classic up for 25% off during the Skinstore Presidents’ Day sale.




$68
$51


Ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler

Perfect for on-the-go styling, the Ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler can be yours for almost $75 off. It gives all of the results of the full-size Ghd iron, but in a flight-friendly size. You can use it unplugged for up to 20 minutes, providing the perfect amount of styling time.




$299
$224


Algenist Weekender Kit

Algenist offers some of the brand’s top products in this convenient kit, including the Gentle Rejuvenating Cleanser, AA Barrier Serum, Complete Eye Renewal Balm, GENIUS Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream, and ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s42NW_0eKKQHm000




$95
$47.50


Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye

Peter Thomas Roth ‘s Instant FirmX Eye treatment was formulated to instantly tighten, firm, and smooth the area underneath the eyes. The treatment instantly minimizes the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles while also diminishing puffiness.




$38
$28.50


Lipstick Queen Sinner Lipstick

f you want to try a bold lip shade, this is the perfect opportunity. Lipstick Queen ‘s Sinner Lipstick contains 90% pigment for a bright look. It’s now available at a fraction of the regular price, just $9.




$24
$9


Neocutis Journée SPF 30 Bio-Restorative Revitalizing Day Cream

Get 30% off Neocutis products including this favorite day cream. It’s a potent anti-aging moisturizer formulated with PSP, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and UVA/UVB protection.




$132
$189


Patchology PoshPeel PediCure

Take your at-home self-care routine to the next level with these pedicure slippers from Patchology. This innovative foot peel treatment is enriched with a mix of glycolic, salicylic, lactic and citric acids to lift away dead skin effortlessly.




$20
$15


Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest

If you have unwanted lines and wrinkles on your neck and chest, the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest cream is the treatment for you. This whipped product visibly smooths the look of wrinkles, creases and crepey skin texture as it corrects the appearance of uneven skin tone and sun damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400pB5_0eKKQHm000




$89
$66


