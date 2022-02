The king of the monsters has retained his crown in both the East and the West, with Japan bringing back Godzilla as the terrifying "Shin" beast and Legendary Pictures recently placing the lizard king in front of the giant ape known as Kong. While Legendary is creating a new television series for Apple TV+, it seems that Toho Studios is currently working on a kaiju project of its own, which might take viewers to a very different time period than what we've seen before.

