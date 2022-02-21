ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Supply Chain SaaS Firm Increff Acquires $12M via Series B

crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Increff, an Indian supply chain SaaS firm providing inventory optimization solutions for e-commerce, fashion, and retail brands has secured $12 million via its Series B round. Increff's investment round included contributions from TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, Binny Bansal's 021 Capital, and 6 existing angels took part in the raise as...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Entrepreneur

The Supply Chain Innovator

Tanya's entrepreneurial journey had begun 6 years ago while she was at Barclays Investment Bank. Aware that logistics was one of the most fragmented industries, she spent six months analyzing the supply chains of 100 multinationals in the second half of 2015 post resigning from Barclays and the common observation was - suboptimal supply chain assets' sweating. This was due to high industry fragmentation, seasonality and not so robust demand forecasting across supply chains. The capacities were built to peak leading to cost and operational efficiency leakages at all nodes. Having realized this, Tanya then started StoreSpace, a next generation supply chain organization built around sharing of assets, collaboration, flexibility, agility, reliability, responsiveness, technology and data.
INDUSTRY
pymnts.com

InsurTech Firm Vitesse Closes on $26M in Series B Funding

Vitesse, the United Kingdom-based FinTech, secured $26 million in Series B funding, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 10). This latest round will enable the global payment, liquidity and treasury management platform to connect with the growing digitization of the insurance sector across Europe and in the United States, the company said.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Aerospace Firms Grapple With Fragile Supply Chain at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE/SEATTLE (Reuters) - Supply chain shortages and wage inflation are at the top of a list of concerns for aerospace companies attending a depleted Singapore Airshow amid tight health controls this week. Across aerospace, the suppliers that feed Boeing and Airbus factories are facing an acute shortage of skilled workers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Mark Cuban, Las Olas Venture Capital Invest in Supply Chain Tech Firm Leverage

Las Olas Venture Capital (LOVC) led a $5 million seed financing round into Leverage.ai, its third Fund II investment, according to a Thursday (Feb. 10) press release. The round also saw participation from Mark Cuban, Gaingels, Great Oaks, Tensility VC, Social Impact Capital, Hyphen Capital, Remarkable Ventures, Jett McCandless and Sanish Mondkar.
BUSINESS
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
Times Union

Troy cosmetics advisory firm is acquired

TROY – Ithos Global, a Troy company that makes regulatory compliance software used by the cosmetics industry, has been acquired by a North Carolina private equity firm named Cordance. Terms of the deal were not announced. Until recently, Cordance was known as the Permanent Group. Cordance is based in...
TROY, NY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
SOFTWARE
Axios

Auto supply chain still sputtering

To get inflation under control, auto assembly lines have to run full-throttle. And despite some positive data points, things still seem to be sputtering. Driving the news: On the plus side, inventories of cars and parts surged 6.9% in December — the biggest jump on record — following a couple of months of revving car production, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

C.H. Robinson and Waymo Via Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Development of Autonomous Trucking for Supply Chains

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Global logistics company C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) and Waymo Via, the trucking and local delivery unit of autonomous driving technology company Waymo, have formed a long-term strategic partnership to mutually explore the practical application of autonomous driving technology in logistics and supply chains. The partnership combines the benefits of Waymo’s innovative autonomous driving technology, the Waymo Driver, with C.H. Robinson’s Navisphere technology, which is the world’s most-connected logistics platform.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

iPower acquires its co-engineering partner DHS in $12M deal

IPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stated Tuesday that it has acquired 100% interest in its global co-engineering partner - Daheshou Shenzhen Information Technology (DHS) - through the purchase of Anivia Limited for $12M. Anivia Limited which is a British Virgin Islands company controls a 100% interest in DHS. This backward integration is to...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices

U.S. gasoline prices could continue to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That’s according to AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone prior to Russia’s latest escalation. “If the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Increff Raises $12 Million In Series B Funding Round Led by TVS Capital Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Increff has raised $12 million in Series B funding round led by TVS Capital Funds. Other notable investors were Premji Invest and Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital. Existing six angel investors also participated in the round. Funds will be utilized to set up offices and strengthen the local teams in the US and the European region. Furthermore, the capital raised will be invested to add visionary products and services to Increff’s portfolio for supply chain optimization.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Durham diagnostics firm secures $12M with latest funder

Less than a year after closing a large funding round, a Durham-based diagnostics firm has raised nearly $12 million. The company, Baebies, has raised $11.9 million of debt from 87 investors, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 10. This follows the company closing a $28.3 million Series B round in May 2021.
DURHAM, NC

