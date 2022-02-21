Indian Supply Chain SaaS Firm Increff Acquires $12M via Series B

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tanya’s entrepreneurial journey had begun 6 years ago while she was at Barclays Investment Bank. Aware that logistics was one of the most fragmented industries, she spent six months analyzing the supply chains of 100 multinationals in the second half of 2015 post resigning from Barclays and the common observation was - suboptimal supply chain assets’ sweating. This was due to high industry fragmentation, seasonality and not so robust demand forecasting across supply chains. The capacities were built to peak leading to cost and operational efficiency leakages at all nodes. Having realized this, Tanya then started StoreSpace, a next generation supply chain organization built around sharing of assets, collaboration, flexibility, agility, reliability, responsiveness, technology and data.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO