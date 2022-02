SPOKANE, Wash.– Cold Arctic air is creeping closer and closer to the Inland Northwest, but we have one more day of warmth before it arrives in full force. Sunday will start off around freezing with some scattered snow showers possible. Expect that any showers will turn to rain or a mix in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s. A light to moderate breeze out of the southwest will keep the bitter air at bay, but the Arctic front will swing in on Sunday night into Monday morning.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO