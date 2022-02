Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. Is a Walking Dead civil war in the works? That was the question posed in the final moments of the zombie drama's return on Sunday night as a peek six months into the future showed what appeared to be Daryl and Maggie on very different sides of what could turn into an armed conflict. And it was not the only conflict between the two characters in the episode.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO