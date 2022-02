If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’re probably aware of the looming end to the AMC series that has spawned a franchise of spinoffs. Although part of the 11th and final Season of The Walking Dead has premiered, the last of the episodes are still being filmed by the remaining members of the cast. Ahead of finally wrapping on filming the lon- running series, star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals The Walking Dead moment he would have changed for his legendary character Negan.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO