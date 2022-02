Spring is less than 30 days away, summer is right around the corner, at least in my mind. Summer camp is something I always looked forward to when I was younger. When I think back to my summer camp days, I remember sitting by a fire roasting s'mores and singing songs. It is something I loved so much and something I will always remember. I did do a sleepaway camp with a couple of friends and we had such a great time. It was a camp in Pennsylvania and the memories will always be there.

