Maryland Weather Will Fluctuate This Week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore residents will likely see a wild temperature swing over the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say that Wednesday will be mild, with some areas potentially topping 70 degrees. After that, things get interesting. Thursday’s high is expected to only be around 35 degrees, with chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and …
