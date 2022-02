If it wasn't for The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang completely shooting down the Naggie shippers, it was really starting to look like all this tense cozying up between Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan was leading to some kind of romantic entanglement, which would've been insane. Now, after Sunday brought the premiere of the second part of season 11 (season 11B, you might say), maybe those seeds were planted because Maggie is going to be taking on a Negan-like role in the final episodes.

