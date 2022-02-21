Immersive Stereo Sound Recording With This Binaural Microphone

Microsoft’s Xbox Stereo Headset is the no-frills affordable counterpart to its excellent Wireless Headset, with a permanently affixed 3.5mm cable in place of any Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity. The $59.99 Stereo Headset combines that same performance from its wireless sibling and mixes it with better pricing and the flexibility of a wired connection, making this headset easy to recommend to gamers using any console or PC. It was announced back in the summer of 2021, and since then, we have also seen a 20th-anniversary variant released as well as frequent discounts making it even more affordable. While it’s easy to recommend, it is not without its shortcomings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO