Bakersfield, CA

Man found dead in vehicle on 8th Street identified

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in central Bakersfield has been identified.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Gerardo Zamaron of Bakersfield.

Zamaron’s body was found inside a vehicle on 8th Street between V Street and Union Avenue on Feb. 19. Bakersfield police said his body had “obvious trauma.”

Further examination is needed to determine a cause and manner of death, the coroner’s office said.

The investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

