Man found dead in vehicle on 8th Street identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in central Bakersfield has been identified.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Gerardo Zamaron of Bakersfield.RELATED: Body found inside vehicle on 8th Street in central Bakersfield
Zamaron’s body was found inside a vehicle on 8th Street between V Street and Union Avenue on Feb. 19. Bakersfield police said his body had “obvious trauma.”
Further examination is needed to determine a cause and manner of death, the coroner’s office said.Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Bakersfield police in Dayton Avenue incident
The investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
