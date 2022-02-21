ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Kanye West’s new album, ‘Donda 2’

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Kanye West announced Thursday how people can stream his upcoming “Donda 2” album — and it’s not exactly easy. Details: West said in an Instagram post that the new “Donda 2” album will not be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon or YouTube....

Deseret News

Utah's oldest news source.

