A while ago we began an exploration of two-dimensional art media and have been focusing on the lesser-known medium of pastel. Currently, a continuing look at a second famous woman pastelist-Mary Cassatt (Rosalba Carriera of Venice who was already discussed at length was first.) Pastels’ origins lead back to northern Italy during the Renaissance including works by Da Vinci continuing on into the Rococo Era, after which pastels use faded until its rediscovery by Degas and Whistler, two important Impressionists, along with a return to complete the life of today’s artist-Mary Cassatt.

DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO