NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Pekka Rinne, who led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017, is adding another first to his long list of accomplishments. The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne's No. 35 to the rafters before Thursday night's game against Dallas.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO