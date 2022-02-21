ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Walking Dead' star Seth Gilliam says Father Gabriel is 'heartbroken' after Negan's latest decision

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DutxD_0eKKIzsw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exWl0_0eKKIzsw00
Father Gabriel is caught by surprise on "TWD" season 11, episode nine when Negan leaves the group without saying goodbye.

Josh Stringer/AMC

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "TWD" season 11, episode nine, "No Other Way."
  • Seth Gilliam told Insider that Father Gabriel is "kinda heartbroken" to learn Negan left.
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan added playfully that Seth and Father Gabriel are Negan's only fans.

Negan hit the road on Sunday's " The Walking Dead " premiere without bidding farewell to anyone but Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Believing that no one was in his corner and that his life was in danger the longer he stuck around, Negan decided to make a quiet exit.

But there's at least one person who was torn up by the news.

"I think he's kinda heartbroken," Gilliam told Insider over Zoom when we asked him recently what's going through the usually stoic Father Gabriel's mind when he learned Negan up and left. "I think he feels abandoned."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuA1T_0eKKIzsw00
Father Gabriel gives a small, shocked look when Maggie tells him that Negan departed without saying goodbye.

AMC

"I fucking love Seth so much it's ridiculous," Morgan, who was also on the Zoom call, jumped in to say as he smiled wide, thumping his hand across his chest. "Seth and Father Gabriel are Negan's real only fans."

"In all seriousness, I think he did consider Negan somewhat of a friend," Gilliam added of Negan's departure.

"He was a reclamation project over the many years that Negan was in prison and they had their weekly sessions together," Gilliam said, adding that his character did feel like "Negan would be a viable member of this new group."

Now, Gilliam said Father Gabriel is left to ponder: "Why is he gone?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk5Iq_0eKKIzsw00
Father Gabriel visits Negan in his Alexandria jail cell back on season nine, episode eight for one of their many heart-to-hearts.

Gene Page/AMC

But Father Gabriel shouldn't worry too much since Morgan told Insider we'll see Negan again on "TWD," teasing that "when he reappears, he's gonna have a mysterious friend with him."

On Sunday's premiere, Gabriel descended deeper into his dark side by killing the Reaper's religious figure, Mancea, a man of God who claimed he still heard the Lord speak to him.

Gabriel was initially taken with Mancea, impressed that he still had conversations with God. But the preacher, who has changed a lot since joining the show's fifth season , couldn't say the same and killed the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VV1pI_0eKKIzsw00
Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Mancea (Dikran Tulaine) exchange words before Gabe delivers a fatal blow to the man of God.

Josh Stringer/AMC

When we mentioned that Father Gabriel could probably use a friend like Negan right now after confronting and subsequently killing a fellow priest, Gilliam said he doesn't think that death will weigh on Father Gabe's conscience much.

"I'm not sure what really can haunt Father Gabriel. I think he's kind of hardened in a way and also become a little softer because of his newfound strength," he explained.

Follow along with our coverage of "The Walking Dead" all season long here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Collider

10 'The Walking Dead' Character Deaths We're Still Mourning

AMC's The Walking Dead has been simultaneously horrifying and pulling at the heartstrings of its viewers for over a decade. These characters have survived both living and undead villains, all while trying to recreate what the world once was pre-apocalypse by building communities, finding love, and raising children. But aside...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

While Filming The Walking Dead's Final Episodes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals The Negan Moment He'd Want To Change

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’re probably aware of the looming end to the AMC series that has spawned a franchise of spinoffs. Although part of the 11th and final Season of The Walking Dead has premiered, the last of the episodes are still being filmed by the remaining members of the cast. Ahead of finally wrapping on filming the lon- running series, star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals The Walking Dead moment he would have changed for his legendary character Negan.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Seth Gilliam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twd
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

310K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy