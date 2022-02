In a lot of ways Wednesday night’s game was similar to Kentucky’s win over Alabama on Saturday. However, it played out in a totally different way. Both games featured big comebacks and strong second half runs by the Wildcats. Against the Crimson Tide, Kentucky was able to get the lead at the end of the first half because they just kept scoring to put themselves in a position to make a run. It took longer to complete the comeback against the LSU Tigers, and it was defense instead of offense leading the way, but it resulted in a ‘Cats win just the same.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO