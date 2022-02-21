Routine repairs to begin on Deer Point Dam Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, February 22, Bay County Road and Bridges will conduct routine repairs and maintenance on the Deer Point Dam Bridge Structure on County Road 2321.

Lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for about five days.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

