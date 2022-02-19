ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana crawfish prices on the rise

By Jennifer Lott
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold. “We’ve had a harsh winter, we’re still in jackets,” crawfish seller Ashley Soileau said. The season is just starting though. At JT’s Seafood in...

www.ksla.com

The Daily South

Fried Crawfish Po'Boys Are a Lenten Tradition at Louisiana's Olde Tyme Grocery

Glenn Murphree's restaurant career nearly ended just one night after it started. He was "chewed out" for the way he peeled an onion. "All my friends were at the Mardi Gras parade, so I said, 'You know what? I quit.' And I stuck my knife in the table like a little punk would do," says Murphree, who was 14 years old at the time. "I remember thinking to myself, 'I'm not sure what I'm going to do in life, but I guarantee it won't be working in a restaurant or a po'boy shop.' God's got a funny sense of humor, because that's what I ended up doing for a living." Murphree bought Olde Tyme Grocery in Lafayette, Louisiana, nearly 40 years ago on his 23rd birthday. The place came with aisles of canned goods, five shopping carts, and plenty of character. Zapp's potato chips and New Orleans-style po'boys have since replaced the carts, and the restaurant's personality is all Murphree's own. License plates, kids' drawings, and old photos march across the wood-paneled walls, tacked up in tidy but wavering lines. Ragin' Cajuns football jerseys and a crucifix hang above the back counter.
LAFAYETTE, LA
AM 1390 KRFO

Gas Prices Still Rising in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen two cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30. The national average price for gas has risen 4.6 cents averaging $3.47. Gas Buddy says the jump in gas prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching...
MINNESOTA STATE
KSLA

DiamondJacks given 60-day extension on reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - There’s still no firm date for when DiamondJacks in Bossier City will reopen. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board met Thursday, Feb. 17 in Baton Rouge to discuss the casino’s requested extension. The board approved a 60-day extension requested by the casino’s owners. However, after the 60 days, if a plan for reopening has been adopted, DiamondJacks will have to surrender its license back to the state. If this happens, it could take an estimated two to three years to approve new buyers and get a firm date for reopening, meaning the dilapidated property could remain vacant for some time.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News On 6

Gas Prices On The Rise In Tulsa

Gas prices around Tulsa have been on the rise. Leslie Gamble with AAA says events around the world and right here at home are to blame for the increase. The average price for a gallon of gas in Tulsa is $3.18. According to AAA, gas prices in Tulsa are on...
TULSA, OK
Leader-Telegram

Gas prices rise in Wisconsin, region

EAU CLAIRE — Consumers’ pain at the pump continued with gas prices jumping 11 cents a gallon in Eau Claire over the past week, according to a new report by AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Eau Claire stood at $3.34 on Monday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Matt Frey
KSLA

Krewe of Centaur rolls in Shreveport

Will Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sign or veto redistricting bills?. Predatory Pricing: Online ads don't match price paid at some dealerships. According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to January 2022. In the midst of this climb, our national investigative team uncovered consumer complaints from across the country accusing dealers of advertising one price, but when it came time to sign, charging a cash price thousands more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rumors have circulated on social media, alleging hiring struggles for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport. However, the company, along with Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson, dispelled those rumors on Tuesday, Feb. 22. “Amazon has not posted any jobs,” Jackson said. “Some people have probably responded...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KFVS12

Coffee prices on the rise

A Cape Girardeau woman is surprising people with singing telegrams for Valentine's Day. Burglary leads to pursuit and crash in Metropolis Police Department. Metropolis Police say those are the allegations against one man after an incident over the weekend. Scam in McCracken County claims to be from sheriff's office.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: LDH weighs in on Mardi Gras safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the good times roll this weekend, health experts are weighing in on how COVID-19 could impact the fun. As of Friday, Feb. 18, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,872 new COVID cases and 49 new deaths. Following the holiday season, the Omicron surge ramped up the amount of cases not only in the Bayou State, but nationwide.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

La. top medical official doesn’t expect a COVID surge after Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Carnival 2022 ramps up, the health care system LCMC health says the city’s Level 1 trauma center, University Medical Center, and other hospitals it operates are ready for Mardi Gras patients. Meanwhile, State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter says while it is impossible to be sure, he does not think the parade season will send COVID-19 cases soaring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

See how many pothole complaints are filed in Louisiana

When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report from national transportation research nonprofit TRIP found that 40% of U.S. roadways—encompassing highways, arterials, and local roads—are in poor or mediocre condition, and the result of this is an average cost to the single driver of $621 per year for vehicle repair and maintenance. When you consider the total number of drivers in the United States, that few hundred dollars per driver tallies up to $141 billion overall.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Strong storms and strong winds this morning

The families of those veterans were not found, but their military family and the community showed up in their place. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. School board pushes for tax renewals.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

WHEN OLD MAN WINTER WON: 1 year anniversary of winter weather in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning on Feb. 14, 2021, the ArkLaTex, and the Deep South as a whole, had a week that few will ever forget. An arctic outbreak gave Shreveport its coldest morning in 91 years, plus not one, but two winter storms in just a five-day span. Nationally, this week will be most remembered for the Texas power grid essentially being brought to its knees. But for those in ArkLaTex, it was a crippling week of winter weather that will loom large in our collective memories.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the most frightening weather events we see here in the ArkLaTex is tornadoes. Those violent rotating columns of air can exceed 200 mph and be up to two miles in width. It’s important to know a few safety tips if you ever encounter a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Krewe of Centaur rolls out for Mardi Gras 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Centaur rolled out on Saturday, Feb. 19, with lots of families in attendance to enjoy the fun. The floats were decked out with all kinds of decorations goodies to throw. Many paradegoers traveled from out of town to see the parade. The theme...
SHREVEPORT, LA

