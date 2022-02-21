ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes win 3-1, halt Stars' road winning streak at 6

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3661Q1_0eKKHqyc00

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17 while under almost constant pressure in the third period.

The Stars' only goal came midway through the second period, when Roope Hintz tipped a pass that deflected off Arizona defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere's skate and trickled into the net to tie it at 1.

“Honestly, a bad bounce away from a perfect” game, Wedgewood said of the Coyotes' performance.

“Nothing you can do with a tip off the foot and in the back of the net," he added. "Those are the way it is going to go sometimes. From forward to D, we were blocking shots. D-men were boxing out, clearing any rebounds, A lot of communication. Any time I touched the puck, they were talking.”

With the game tied at 1, Schmaltz scored on a power play to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Keller scored into an open net with 34.7 seconds remaining for Arizona, which had lost its last two games. The Coyotes were never behind, only the seventh time this season that has happened.

Jake Oettinger had 24 saves for the Stars, who had not lost on the road since Jan. 15. Dallas had won four straight and 13 of the last 14 against Arizona.

Wedgewood played his first game since making 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory over Colorado on Feb. 1 that stopped the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.

“It was exciting to get back out there,” said Wedgewood, who missed some time with a concussion around the All-Star break.

Crouse scored the first goal of the game at 10:13 of the second period, flipping a quick wrist shot over Oettinger after Schmaltz took the puck away from a Dallas defender along the left corner boards and sent it out front.

Dallas needed only 57 seconds to tie it, when Hintz was credited with his 22nd goal at 11:10 after Joe Pavelski sent a pass toward the net from the right circle that made it through.

Schmaltz made it 2-1 on the power play goal at 17:05 of the second period, when his wrist shot got through Oettinger’s pads after a pass from Keller. Schmaltz has four goals in his last four games.

“When we are moving our feet and making plays, I think we're a pretty good line,” said Schmaltz, who skates with Keller and Travis Boyd. “We read off each other really well and I think we all think the game the same way. Just trying to contribute to the team.”

Crouse's goal was the Coyotes’ first on the power play since Jan. 29, and it broke an 0-for-16 drought that included two power-play opportunities in the first period. The Coyotes also killed both their penalties.

“When we win our special team battle, that gives us a really good chance to win," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said.

Dallas peppered Wedgewood with five shots in the first 53 seconds of the third period — including one Wedgewood smothered while prone on his back in the crease — but could not break through.

“It was disappointing," Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. "Missed too many scoring opportunities in the third. Could have won that game. Missed an open net. Had some grade-A chances and just didn’t capitalize.”

Dallas has two goals in its last two games following a 1-0 shootout victory in Chicago on Friday.

“He played a phenomenal game," Stars forward Jason Robertson said. "This is hockey. Goalies get hot.”

Oettinger made a quick glove save on Travis Boyd’s shot from the crease with four minutes remaining in an uneventful first period, the best scoring chance for either side.

NOTES: Keller, who skates on the Coyotes’ top line and on the power play, logged 11 minutes, 23 seconds in a busy first period and finished with 24:46 ice time. He has 17 goals and 21 assists in his last 34 games. ... Arizona F Andrew Ladd suffered a lower body in the first period, leading Tourigny to double-shifted Keller and Schmaltz much of the rest of the way,. ... The Coyotes placed G Carter Hutton on waivers. Hutton started three of the Coyotes' first six games, but had not played since while dealing with a lower body injury. ... Coyotes broadcaster Matt McConnell worked his 1,700th NHL game Sunday. ... Crouse's goal also was his 100th NHL point.

UP NEXT

Dallas: Hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Arizona: Hosts Los Angeles on Wednesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Fort Morgan Times

Avalanche outworked in Boston, road winning streak over with 5-1 loss at Bruins

BOSTON — The ebb and flow of an 82-game NHL season is a marathon of highs and lows, even for the league’s winningest team. The Avalanche hit a rare low here Monday when the club’s seven-game road winning streak ended with arguably its worst loss of the season. Boston winger David Pastrnak had a hand in three goals, scoring twice, and center Taylor Hall had three assists to lead the Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the out-worked Avs in a Presidents Day matinee.
NHL
ABC News

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor

Rodion Amirov, a 20-year-old prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs' system, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The Maple Leafs announced Amirov's condition Wednesday morning. "I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour," general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement....
HOCKEY
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

Cleveland Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey to general manager from assistant role

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman's recent ascension to president of basketball operations. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, according to a team release.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

554K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy