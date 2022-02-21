ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Euphoria’: Austin Abrams on That Homoerotic Dance Routine and Ethan's Breakup With Kat (Exclusive)

By Stacy Lambe‍
Cover picture for the articleEuphoria season 2 has been building up to this moment, with Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) semi-biographical play taking center stage in the penultimate episode, “The Theater and Its Double,” written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. Austin Abrams, who plays Ethan, talks to ET about his show-stopping, homoerotic dance routine he performs...

Primetimer

What happened to Barbie Ferreira's Kat on Euphoria? It seems like she's been absent from 85% of Season 2

"If the first five episodes of Season 2 were disappointing for Kat fans, episode 6 was downright infuriating," says Abby Monteil, adding that Kat's absence from much of this season is frustrating because "Ferreira gave a breakout performance last season as Kat, the acerbic best friend-turned-cam girl. For a show that claims to capture Gen Z life, her story as a very-online teen struggling to translate that digital confidence into real life was easily one of Euphoria‘s more relatable threads. And given that explorations of plus-size characters’ sexualities and coming-of-age journeys are still all too rare on TV, Kat’s storyline felt particularly refreshing." For her part, Ferreira tells The Cut: “Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises. She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”
Middletown Press

‘Euphoria’ Stars Maude Apatow and Austin Abrams Explain That Epic Dance Number

Lexi Howard, indisputably one of the most underrated and underutilized characters in Sam Levinson’s glitter-and-grit-infused teenage fever dream “Euphoria,” has finally been given more purpose than being the preppy-in-plaid sidekick to her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and best friend(ish) Rue (Zendaya) in Season 2. Fans of Lexi, portrayed by Maude Apatow, have gotten to see the character not only open up a potential romantic relationship with other fan-favorite Fezco (Angus Cloud) but also work on her high school theater magnum opus, a play about always being the ancillary character and never in the spotlight — not even in your own life.
