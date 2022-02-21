Warrick scores 27 to lift NKU past Oakland 71-66

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
The Crisler Center may need to make room in the rafters rafters for another basketball banner — but for the first time in school history this one would belong to Michigan women's basketball.
Vying for its first Big Ten regular season championship since the conference officially adopted the sport in 1982-83, Michigan once again jumped on the shoulders of senior center Naz Hillmon to earn a double bye in the Big Ten tournament and keep its hopes of...
CHERRY — If the South Ridge High School girls basketball team needs instant offense, they look to one player — Mercedes Lawrence.
The Panther freshman scored a game-high 18 points to help South Ridge defeat Cherry 56-36 Wednesday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
The Tigers had no answer for Lawrence in the paint.
“You...
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Miami Valley Christian Academy High School girls' basketball player Melody Arnett set a new single-season state rebounding record Wednesday night in a loss to Immaculate Conception Academy. Toward the end of the third quarter, the 6-foot-5 senior grabbed her 527th rebound of the season. She...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the Cincinnati Bengals' free agents won't be back with the team next year after announcing his retirement. Safety Ricardo Allen is stepping away from the NFL after seven seasons, according to a post on Instagram. He got in 14 games in his only season with the Bengals and made 14 tackles.
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
Back in 2019, Anthony Davis made headlines when he admitted his interest in joining the Chicago Bulls. Before even suiting up for the Purple and Gold, he had people talking about his future in the Windy City. Fast forward a few years, and the topic has resurfaced once again. In...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly filled a vacancy on the coaching staff expeditiously by bringing in a former defensive coordinator. Al Golden left Zac Taylor's staff to become defensive coordinator at Notre Dame so there was an opening for a linebackers coach. Multiple reports, including those from NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, indicate the team has hired James Bettcher.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
HOUSTON — (AP) — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73. Burrough's family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by...
VIRGINIA — The Hibbing boys basketball team came out aggressive in the first half on Wednesday night against Virginia.
The Blue Jackets hit some big shots and played some solid defense on their way to a 82-58 victory over Virginia.
“We still have a lot of players still learning out there,” Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald said. “We have to keep coming out aggressive in the first half and playing...
The Cleveland Cavaliers made some changes to their front office on Wednesday, and a certain former Cavs star reacted to the news on Twitter. It makes sense that LeBron James is showing love to Brandon Weems, as the two grew up together in Akron, Ohio. Weems has been part of...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals announced the hiring of three assistant coaches — linebackers coach James Bettcher, secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks and assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier. Bettcher, 42, brings nine years of NFL coaching experience, including as a defensive coordinator for both the N.Y. Giants (2018-19) and...
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
