CFPB Steps Up Scrutiny of Student Loan Servicers That Deceive Borrowers About Public Service Loan Forgiveness

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a bulletin detailing student loan servicers’ obligation to halt unlawful conduct regarding borrowers’ eligibility and benefits under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Waiver. The bulletin recommends actions servicers should consider taking to ensure they do not misrepresent borrower...

Fortune

Biden administration to cancel another $415M student loans held by defrauded borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that an additional 16,000 borrowers will receive a collective $415 million in debt cancellation, which adds to the $15 billion in federal student loans forgiven during President Joe Biden’s presidency. This is one of several rounds of student loan forgiveness for defrauded borrowers. Currently, about 43 million borrowers hold a collective $1.61 trillion in federal student loan debt.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

Feds Forgive Loans of Thousands More Defrauded Student Borrowers

Nearly 16,000 federal student loan borrowers will receive $415 million in relief, according to an announcement Wednesday by the Education Department that provided new details of fraud by several for-profit schools, including those who attended DeVry University. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their...
EDUCATION
IRS Provides Additional Updates for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service has updated its frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic A: General Information: Q3, Q6. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic B: Claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit if you aren’t required to...
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

DeVry, ITT Tech students among thousands of defrauded borrowers to receive $415 million in loan cancellation

The Education Department said Wednesday that it will cancel the federal student loans of nearly 16,000 people defrauded by DeVry University, ITT Technical Institute and Minnesota School of Business/Globe University. This marks the first time the department has approved debt relief claims from former students of an institution, DeVry, that...
COLLEGES
Effingham Radio

Consumer Bureau Cracking Down On Some Student Loan Servicers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to clamp down on student loan servicers who deceive borrowers about public service loan forgiveness. Nonprofit and government employees can have their loan balances forgiven after ten years of payments. The bureau claims some loan servicers are providing false information to borrowers about eligibility in the program.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Education Department erases $415M in student loan debt for 16,000 borrowers

The Department of Education announced this week it will cancel $415 million in federal student loans by nearly 16,000 borrowers allegedly misled by for-profit colleges. The borrowers, who attended DeVry University, ITT Technical Institute, Westwood College and the Minnesota School of Business/Globe University, will receive the relief through a legal provision known as borrower defense, which allows individuals to discharge some or all of their student loan debt if their school misled them or otherwise engaged in other misconduct.
COLLEGES
FOXBusiness

How much can you borrow in student loans?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. The...
EDUCATION
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
