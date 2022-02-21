CFPB Steps Up Scrutiny of Student Loan Servicers That Deceive Borrowers About Public Service Loan Forgiveness
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a bulletin detailing student loan servicers’ obligation to halt unlawful conduct regarding borrowers’ eligibility and benefits under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Waiver. The bulletin recommends actions servicers should consider taking to ensure they do not misrepresent borrower...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0