ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

'Strongly opposed': Homebuilders association resists Maury County’s pursuit of impact fees

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEDUj_0eKKGRiG00

As Maury County’s state representatives advocate for legislation aimed at implementing a building impact fee to combat unprecedented growth, the Tennessee Home Builder’s Association is opposing the effort, stating unforeseen consequences.

A bill introduced on behalf of the county by Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, would create an opportunity for Maury County to be exempt from the state County Powers Relief Act that prohibits counties from enacting an impact fee on development, or a local real estate transfer tax by a private or public act.

Maury County’s elected commissioners are pushing for the bill in response to the state’s "county school facilities tax” on residential development, emphasizing that the rate determined by the state is too low to meet the needs of the growing community. In its current form, the tax may be levied at a rate not to exceed $1 per square foot. However, state and county leaders are calling for the rate to be increased to $3 to properly address the cost of growth.

If the commission’s request is passed by the state legislature, the increase would generate about $14 million in additional county funding, annually, as more than 16,000 homes are planned to be built in the coming years.

As drafted, House Bill 1675/ Senate Bill 1840, would give the county commission total control of what it would charge for the impact fee. Leaders believe the bill would postpone the need to implement an increase in property taxes.

Charles Schneider, the CEO of the Nashville-based Home Builders Association of Tennessee, told The Daily Herald, that the effort would have unforeseen consequences for the local government and the county’s residents.

“We are strongly opposed to this bill,” Schneider said. “At the end of the day that is going to impact homes and families. That will go into the construction cost of the house. That cost is carried on to the home buyer. Those impact fees, make homes more expensive. You are hurting more working-class people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33O0lt_0eKKGRiG00

The proposed legislation will go before the Tennessee House Property & Planning Subcommittee on Tuesday.

“It is about the state giving us the ability to control what we need to control," said Scott Sumners, the Maury County commissioner who is leading the effort.

Sumners, alongside Commissioner Brian  McKelvey, recently expressed concern that the bill will not see approval from lawmakers, many of whom in the committee that will review the bill have ties to enterprises in the home building and construction business.

To appeal to lobbyists and the state legislators that will review the bill, Cepicky said he has revised the bill to only include Maury County in the request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgKYM_0eKKGRiG00

To be able to enact the Private Act to increase the fee, counties must not have another adequate facility tax in place.

Once adopted, the rate of the tax cannot be increased for 4 years. Once the 4 year period has run, the county legislative body may increase the rate, but by no more than 10%. After any increase, the rate is again frozen for four years.

The act also states the revenue is required by law to be used exclusively for funding growth-related capital expenditures for education, including the retirement of bonded indebtedness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUUD5_0eKKGRiG00

Williamson County was able to grandfather in three impact fees for the county which is now home to 230,000 residents and 50 school campuses that educate more than 40,000 students.

The county enacted the Private Acts of 1987 Chapter 120, which gave Williamson County the authority to collect an impact fee from builders.

The county hired a consultant to do research a year before the educational impact fee was implemented in 2016 to determine the exact amount to charge builders on new construction based on the square footage of a home.

After almost a three-year lawsuit launched by homebuilders against the county, a state appellate court ruled that Williamson County has authority to impose an educational impact fee on the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee.

Schneider said the decision made in Williamson County directly led to the boom in construction just to the south in Maury County.

“In general, part of the reason why you are seeing growth in Maury County is because the costs are higher to build in Williamson County,” Schneider said. “Where do people go?”

Summers said that will not be the case.

“These fees on new development are not hurting the growth,” Sumners said. “Williamson County is still one of the fastest-growing communities in the state. It is just not true, and it is not happening. The county commission wants to make sure that the citizens of this county don’t have to pay for growth. There is just no way that the county can afford new school buildings without having to raise property taxes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdOdP_0eKKGRiG00

Schneider said he encourages the county to consider transitioning to a state adequate facilities tax.

Adequate facilities taxes, also known as development taxes or construction taxes, are privilege taxes on the development industry that are intended to raise revenue for general government purposes. Revenue raised is deposited into the general fund. Impact fees are one-time user fees on new development.

Sumners said that the bill clearly states that all funds collected will be used to fund new public schools in the county.

“If you read the intent of our bill it is for school debt,” Sumners said.

He said the bill intends to mend the state regulation to allow the county to appropriately fund infrastructure needs to facilitate the community’s growth.

“It allows us for the growth to pay for itself. I don’t have a whole lot of time left on the commission, and it is important to me that growth pays for itself and the property owners who are affected by us having to build new schools,” Sumners said.

“It should be the folks that are moving here bearing the brunt of the cost. The county cannot control what the municipalities are doing, we cannot stop annexations we can’t put a moratorium on buildings. We don’t have to authority to stop some of the issues we are facing with the growth.”

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: 'Strongly opposed': Homebuilders association resists Maury County’s pursuit of impact fees

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

Pence: Biden's Russia sanctions 'don't go nearly far enough'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday argued the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine haven't gone "nearly far enough," urging the White House to target Russian energy exports and cut Moscow out of the international banking system. "The fact that we have not yet imposed...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Maury County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Education
Williamson County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Williamson County, TN
Business
Maury County, TN
Government
County
Maury County, TN
Maury County, TN
Education
County
Williamson County, TN
CBS News

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Hensley
The Hill

Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for Ukrainian military forces to overthrow their own government as Russia conducts a full-fledged military invasion in the European nation. Putin said in a recorded address filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council that Ukrainians need to "take power into your own...
POLITICS
The Hill

US defense official: Russians 'meeting more resistance' than they expected

Russian forces moving toward Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv are “meeting more resistance than they expected,” a senior defense official said Friday. “I can't give you an exact geographic location of where they are, but they are not moving on Kyiv as fast as what we believe they anticipated they would be able to do,” the official told reporters.
MILITARY
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

1K+
Followers
325
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy