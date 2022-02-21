ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Former House Speaker Harwell mingles in Maury amid heavy interest in 5th Congressional District race

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct which candidate received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

At a legislative talk in Maury County on Friday, former House Speaker Beth Harwell said she will decide in as little as week whether to formally run for the open seat in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District.

The new boundaries of the district, which comprise a more conservative voter base, have left fertile ground for a strong Republican race. Republican leaders like Nashville-based Harwell, new transplant Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles are contemplating a run but neither have pulled a petition. Although, a few Franklin-based Williamson County residents have already pulled petitions for the seat.

Ortagus, who has announced her campaign, has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The candidate qualifying deadline is April 7 in order to run in the Aug. 4 Republican Primary.

Harwell attended the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance annual State Eggs & Issues breakfast at the county Memorial Building, hearing the Maury County legislative delegation discuss important bills mostly affecting the county in education and infrastructure.

"I am just exploring it and doing things like this," Harwell said. "It's really important for people to know that I am connected to the community and am involved.

"This is a newly-created district that I think deserves good representation. It's a well educated area, and I think I know the area well."

Harwell, once a political science professor at Belmont University, became the first woman Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2011, serving in that position until 2018 when she later lost the gubernatorial Republican primary to Gov. Bill Lee.

New boundaries, new representatives

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tennessee, who has served as a lawmaker for almost 30 years, announced he will not seek reelection in the 5th District, leaving the seat ripe for a tough conservative race.

All of Maury County was absorbed into the new 5th District after being divided between the previous 7th and 4th Congressional districts. The county lost Reps. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, and Scott DeJarlais, R-Sherwood, in those districts, respectively. The new Congressional 5th District will include all of Maury County, Lewis, and Marshall counties as well as southeast Williamson County, including Brentwood and southeast Davidson County, including Belle Meade, and parts of Wilson County.

Possible competitor Ogles, who informally announced earlier this month his possible interest in the seat, also attended the legislative talk.

Ogles recently said that he is considering pursuing the seat because he does not want newcomers to Tennessee, like Ortagus, to occupy the seat. He argues that a candidate rooted in Tennessee would be the best choice for the district.

So far, seven people have been issued a petition to vie for the 5th District Congressional seat, according to the state election office.

Williamson County candidates include Franklin resident Omar Hamada, M.D., a military veteran and emergency room doctor, who has previously sought office; and Cuban-American Robert Starbuck Newsome, a new Franklin resident and native Californian.

Other Republican candidates who have been issued petitions by the state election office include the following Geni Batchelor, a resident of Lebanon; Natisha Brooks, Nashville resident; Timothy Bruce Lee of Nashville; Annabelle Lee of Madison and Alan Clement Sharp, Nashville resident.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Former House Speaker Harwell mingles in Maury amid heavy interest in 5th Congressional District race

