Matthew Weiner's new dramedy series is no longer happening at FX. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast that is slated for release on Friday, FX CEO John Landgraf said that the project from the Mad Men creator was "not moving forward." In a separate interview with Deadline, Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, said the potential show was a casualty of COVID, and that the decision by the network was not made recently. "There is all this development that was tracking and that was on par before COVID. Some things continued on and some things fell apart as part of the last two years," he told the outlet.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO