ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jay Pharoah, Matteo Lane charm crowds with deadpans, quips at ‘A Stand Up Comedy Show’

By Rachel Raposas
Daily Orange
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When asked to do an impression of Will Smith, Jay Pharoah, known for his spot on impersonations, replied, “I’m not a jukebox, motherf*cker!”. The energy at University Union’s “A Stand Up Comedy...

ww3.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Lane
Person
Jay Pharoah
Person
Donald Trump
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Us Weekly

DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd Asks Fans to ‘Pray’ for Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy After Russia Invades Ukraine

In her thoughts. Peta Murgatroyd asked fans to “please pray” for her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, to return from his native Ukraine safely following the Russian invasion. “I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would be the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Gay Men#Syracuse#University Union#American#The Travel Channel
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Odessa American

Chingona Comedy Show

Chingona Comedy Show has been scheduled at 9 p.m. Friday at Club 305. Featured guests will be Irma Ruiz, Sonia Trevino, Sharita and Ninfa. The event is for ages 21 and older. For tickets or information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8ptt4e.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Will Smith’s Stand Up Comedy Series ‘This Joka’ Gets March Debut on Roku

Will Smith is on a mission to keep people laughing with his new show This Joka. The Roku Original series will premiere on the Roku Channel on March 4, and it promises to be an ode to the Oscar nominee’s deep love and appreciation for stand-up comedy. The 16-episode series will feature a lineup of 16 diverse comedians, ranging from newcomers and up-and-coming stars to established names in comedy. Smith brought the comedians to Vegas to showcase their material, and together, they will explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to unite people.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Chevy Chase, still deadpan

Even at 78, a year to the week after a near-fatal heart failure, comedian Chevy Chase is serving up improvisation (and, perhaps, a little bit of introspection) in his conversation with correspondent Jim Axelrod. The two discuss Chase's rise from breakout star of "Saturday Night Live" to a string of hit films, including "Fletch" and the "Vacation" series, and the sitcom "Community."
CELEBRITIES
San Antonio Current

Popular comic and Scorcese film alum Sebastian Maniscalco brings stand-up show to San Antonio

Not just anyone can boast about being a successful stand-up and appearing in a Scorsese film (The Irishman). But Sebastian Maniscalco is that guy. The comic, who grew up in a Chicago suburb, got his start in LA at The Comedy Store. His inspirations came from masters of the form — he cites legends like Jerry Seinfeld and George Carlin, for example.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Grab Lunch in Miami

It appears Kanye West has a new sidekick, he's been spotted again with Chaney Jones ... the woman whose style has seemingly mimicked Kim Kardashian time and time again. We got pics of the new duo out in Miami Thursday, grabbing a bite to eat for lunch. Chaney dressed head-to-toe in a black body suit, sunglasses, black purse and what appears to be a black pair of Yeezys ... a look Kim has worn on multiple instances.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy