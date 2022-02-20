ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Police: Davidson County man killed in his home by shooting from outside the residence

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 3 days ago
Thomasville Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting case that happened on Feb. 19.

Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, of 506 Culbreth Ave., was killed by a gunshot Saturday at approximately 7:46 p.m., according to a report for the Thomasville Police Department. Jiminez was inside his home and hit by a bullet fired from outside the home, according to witnesses.

When the officers arrived at the shooting scene, they found Jimenez dead inside his home. Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the residence near the roadway.

“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Mr. Jimenez,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

This is the first homicide in Thomasville in 2022. The last homicide in the city occurred on Feb. 1, 2021.

Motocross arena decision:Davidson County Board of Adjustment accepts court's decision to issue special use permit

- Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

