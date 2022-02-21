ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rookie Harrison Burton’s day ends on his roof Featured

By Jason Guth
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Coming into the 64th running of the Daytona 500, 21-year-old Cup rookie Harrison Burton was looking to repeat what “Cinderella” Trevor Bayne accomplished as a 20-year-old rookie some 11 years ago: Win the Daytona 500 for the famed Wood Brothers Racing. He...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott deal leaves one seat open for 2023

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Speedway Digest

Andretti Autosport Finds Silver Lining to Take to Sebring

The feeling was admittedly bittersweet following the Rolex 24 At Daytona, but it was also met with optimism for a bright future ahead. After leading much of the first six hours in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class during last month’s race, a mechanical issue sent the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 to the garage for repairs. Finding themselves quickly down six laps, drivers Jarett Andretti, Josh Burdon, Rasmus Lindh and Gabby Chaves toiled through the night to claw back within a lap of the class leaders heading into the decisive final six hours.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Alex Ross
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Trevor Bayne
Person
Harrison Burton
Speedway Digest

Frontline Enterprises Continues Support of Todd Gilliland

One of the first partners to commit to the NASCAR Cup Series with Todd Gilliland in 2022 was Frontline Enterprises, a longtime partner of Gilliland and the Gilliland racing family. Frontline Enterprises will now be the primary partner of Gilliland for the critical West Coast swing to begin the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

New Ride Has Teddy Hodgdon Ready for 2022 Season at Stafford Speedway

With the first green flag of the 2022 season less than 2 months away at Stafford Speedway, perhaps no driver is filled with more anticipation than Teddy Hodgdon. Hodgdon is fresh off of his first appearance at New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Racing where he drove to an impressive third place finish in the Modified points standings. He is set for a big change to his racing program in 2022 as he moves from his family run SK Modified® team to the Dan Avery owned #22 SK Modified® team. Hodgdon will still pilot his signature #55 Modified in all 5 Stafford Open Modified events beginning with the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Wood Brothers Racing
Speedway Digest

Subway Racing: Kevin Harvick Fontana Advance

● Subway® restaurants is back with Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Subway put its Eat Fresh Refresh™ on the fast track by becoming a primary sponsor of the championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series team last year and Harvick delivered. He finished among the top-10 in each of the three races where Subway was the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang. Harvick finished second in his Subway debut Sept. 18 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, ninth in the very next race Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and third Oct. 24 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. In 2022, Harvick earned his own Subway signature sub – the Full-Throttle Ham – which features thin-sliced Black Forest ham, crispy hickory-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, and lettuce and tomato on fresh-baked artisan Italian bread, all finished with yellow mustard. It is available exclusively on Subway.com and the Subway app, and can be delivered straight to your door via Subway Delivery, powered by DoorDash. Subway has a $0 delivery fee on all Subway Delivery orders and guests can still earn and redeem Subway MyWay® Rewards points.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Fontana

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 2 – 200 laps / 400 miles. Auto Club Speedway (2.0-mile oval) – Fontana, Calif. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 12 sets for the race. (11 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Arrowhead Brass to Sponsor Jeb Burton at Auto Club

Arrowhead Brass partners with Jeb Burton for a multiple race sponsorship for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Arrowhead Brass will debut at the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26th on the No. 27 Chevrolet. Saturday will mark the first Xfinity Series race at Fontana since 2020. Burton is excited to return to the 2-mile California track with this being his first trip to Fontana since 2016.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

JR Motorsports and PUBG MOBILE Announce 2022 Partnership

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, will partner with JR Motorsports and the No. 8 team for four NASCAR Xfinity Series events with driver Josh Berry, the organization announced today. The No. 8 PUBG MOBILE Chevrolet will race at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Circuit of the Americas (March 26) and Talladega Superspeedway (April 23).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

PK Carsport and Alon Day back together to chase historic fourth NWES title

Alon Day and PK Carsport will reunite for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season and go on the hunt for a record breaking fourth EuroNASCAR PRO title. The 2017, 2018 and 2020 NWES Champion will return at the wheel of the #24 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro and be the spearhead of the Belgian powerhouse’s full-time return in the European NASCAR series. Alongside long standing sponsor Monster Energy, Day will also receive support from international esports team Finest, the organization he recently won the eNASCAR International iRacing Series for.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. He’s Back: Trevor Bayne returns to the track and the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra. Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, is scheduled to run seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra starting at Auto Club Speedway this weekend. Bayne is also scheduled to run Phoenix (March 12), Charlotte (May 28), Nashville (June 25), New Hampshire (July 16), Vegas (Oct. 15), and Homestead (Oct. 22). Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team this season. Bayne last saw action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2016 where he started seventh and finished fifth at Watkins Glen International Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Welcome Back

When Kyle Busch takes to the track this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, there will be several things to welcome back for 2022. First, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) founding partner Interstate Batteries will be back on Busch’s No. 18 Toyota for the first of six races this season as the company celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2022 while also reaching an impressive milestone of 31 years as a team sponsor at JGR.
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra Preview - Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY: Brandon Jones will make his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones dominated in 2020, earning the pole starting position and winning stage one and stage two. Unfortunately contact in stage three resulted in a flat tire, derailing his dominating run. In his previous fives starts at ACS, Jones has earned one pole, two top-10 finishes and led for 73 laps.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy