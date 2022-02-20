Stars of the Day: Durfee's Shakira Cadet comes away with three medals at MIAA D1 states

BOSTON — It was another sterling performance from Shakira Cadet.

The Durfee track and field star continues to pile up the accolades this winter, finishing in the top five in three categories during Saturday's MIAA Division I Indoor Track and Field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Cadet placed fourth in the 300 with a school record time of 41:57. She also finished in fifth place in the 55 dash with a time of 7:53.

Cadet took fifth place in the long jump with a leap of 16-04.25.

Friday

INDOOR TRACK

Joseph Case

The Cardinals girls track and field team finished in 16th place at Friday's Division V state meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Sophomore Hannah Santos took third in the high jump with a leap of 5'. Santos moves on to All States this weekend.

Junior Olivia Silva capped off an excellent first year of track with a sixth place finish in the shot put with a distance of 32'5 1/2".

The 4x800 team also earners a spot on the podium as the team of Megan Smith, Emily Greene, Hannah Storm, and Ashlyn Byrnes finished in eighth place with a time of 10:53.

Other performers include Greene (high jump, 4'8"), Smith (600; 1:530, Byrnes (2-mile, 13:10), and Storm (1000, 3:31).

Brady Thiboutot was the only medalist for the Case Boys team as his shot put throw of 41'31/2" was good enough for eighth place.

Cullen Byrne (Hurdles, 10.33), Joey Garell (55, 7,01), and Aidan Bates (10000, 2:58) all set personal records at the meet.

Ethan Gonsalves had a seasonal record of 5:02 in the mile and Coope Khoury cracked the top 20 in the shot put with a throw of 37'73/4".

Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Diman 35, Tri-County 31

The Lady Bengals finished the regular season unbeaten in the Mayflower Athletic Conference after beating Tri-County on Senior Day.

The win clinched a home game for Diman in the Vocational State tournament.

Avery Rounds led the way for the Bengals with a team-high 12 points. Hannah Martin finished with seven points and Jenna Medeiros finished with five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dartmouth 71, Bishop Connolly 45

The Cougars lost a home game against Dartmouth Sunday.

Alex Krynicki led Connolly with a team-high 21 points.

Jah Stephenson added 12 points.

The Cougars travel to Case on Tuesday.

Saturday

West Bridgewater 70, Diman 48

The Bengals lost to league opponent West Bridgewater.

Jacob Furtado led Diman in scoring with 14 points.

Colby Tetrault finished with nine points.

Saturday

HOCKEY

Somerset Berkley 3, Bourne 2

The Raiders defeated league opponent Bourne on Saturday.

Nolan Botelho, Mason Sullivan (assist) and Noah Taylor each scored goals for the SB (14-3-2). Davis Sullivan and Luke Gauvin each contributed assists.

Brandon Silva had 16 saves in net for the victory.

Watertown 4, Bishop Stang 1

The Spartans were defeated by non-league opponent Watertown on Saturday.

Tyler Beck had the lone goal for Stang (15-2-1). Brayden Bennett had 34 saves in net.

Both goals scored by Watertown were empty netter.

Feb. 14

Diman 6, Greater New Bedford 2

The Bengals won their fifth straight game last Monday, beating Greater New Bedford.

Sophomore Bryce Medeiros had two goals and three assists in the win for Diman (7-7; 3-5 in MAC). Jacob Almeida and Aiden Farias each recorded a goal and an assist.

Seniors Ethan Carreiro and Ethan Laforce also scored a goal. Evan Barbosa contributed a pair of assists in the win.

Junior goalie Aiden Monaghan collected his first varsity win in net after making over 20 saves.

Saturday

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 5, Ursuline 1

The Lady Spartans beat Ursuline on Saturday.

Kacey Curran led Stang with three goals and an assist. Lexi Yost finished with a goal and three assists.

Lily-Mae Melo had a goal and an assist. Mikayla Brightman finished with five assists.

