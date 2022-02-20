ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stars of the Day: Durfee's Shakira Cadet comes away with three medals at MIAA D1 states

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpmKh_0eKKEGB500

BOSTON — It was another sterling performance from Shakira Cadet.

The Durfee track and field star continues to pile up the accolades this winter, finishing in the top five in three categories during Saturday's MIAA Division I Indoor Track and Field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Cadet placed fourth in the 300 with a school record time of 41:57. She also finished in fifth place in the 55 dash with a time of 7:53.

Cadet took fifth place in the long jump with a leap of 16-04.25.

Friday

INDOOR TRACK

Joseph Case

The Cardinals girls track and field team finished in 16th place at Friday's Division V state meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Sophomore Hannah Santos took third in the high jump with a leap of 5'. Santos moves on to All States this weekend.

Junior Olivia Silva capped off an excellent first year of track with a sixth place finish in the shot put with a distance of 32'5 1/2".

The 4x800 team also earners a spot on the podium as the team of Megan Smith, Emily Greene, Hannah Storm, and Ashlyn Byrnes finished in eighth place with a time of 10:53.

Other performers include Greene (high jump, 4'8"), Smith (600; 1:530, Byrnes (2-mile, 13:10), and Storm (1000, 3:31).

Brady Thiboutot was the only medalist for the Case Boys team as his shot put throw of 41'31/2" was good enough for eighth place.

Cullen Byrne (Hurdles, 10.33), Joey Garell (55, 7,01), and Aidan Bates (10000, 2:58) all set personal records at the meet.

Ethan Gonsalves had a seasonal record of 5:02 in the mile and Coope Khoury cracked the top 20 in the shot put with a throw of 37'73/4".

Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Diman 35, Tri-County 31

The Lady Bengals finished the regular season unbeaten in the Mayflower Athletic Conference after beating Tri-County on Senior Day.

The win clinched a home game for Diman in the Vocational State tournament.

Avery Rounds led the way for the Bengals with a team-high 12 points. Hannah Martin finished with seven points and Jenna Medeiros finished with five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dartmouth 71, Bishop Connolly 45

The Cougars lost a home game against Dartmouth Sunday.

Alex Krynicki led Connolly with a team-high 21 points.

Jah Stephenson added 12 points.

The Cougars travel to Case on Tuesday.

Saturday

West Bridgewater 70, Diman 48

The Bengals lost to league opponent West Bridgewater.

Jacob Furtado led Diman in scoring with 14 points.

Colby Tetrault finished with nine points.

Saturday

HOCKEY

Somerset Berkley 3, Bourne 2

The Raiders defeated league opponent Bourne on Saturday.

Nolan Botelho, Mason Sullivan (assist) and Noah Taylor each scored goals for the SB (14-3-2). Davis Sullivan and Luke Gauvin each contributed assists.

Brandon Silva had 16 saves in net for the victory.

Watertown 4, Bishop Stang 1

The Spartans were defeated by non-league opponent Watertown on Saturday.

Tyler Beck had the lone goal for Stang (15-2-1). Brayden Bennett had 34 saves in net.

Both goals scored by Watertown were empty netter.

Feb. 14

Diman 6, Greater New Bedford 2

The Bengals won their fifth straight game last Monday, beating Greater New Bedford.

Sophomore Bryce Medeiros had two goals and three assists in the win for Diman (7-7; 3-5 in MAC). Jacob Almeida and Aiden Farias each recorded a goal and an assist.

Seniors Ethan Carreiro and Ethan Laforce also scored a goal. Evan Barbosa contributed a pair of assists in the win.

Junior goalie Aiden Monaghan collected his first varsity win in net after making over 20 saves.

Saturday

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 5, Ursuline 1

The Lady Spartans beat Ursuline on Saturday.

Kacey Curran led Stang with three goals and an assist. Lexi Yost finished with a goal and three assists.

Lily-Mae Melo had a goal and an assist. Mikayla Brightman finished with five assists.

High School results from Sunday, Feb. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dartmouth 71, Bishop Connolly 45

High school results from Saturday, Feb. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Bridgewater 70, Diman 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Diman 35, Tri-County 31

HOCKEY

Watertown 4, Bishop Stang 1

Somerset Berkley 3, Bourne 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 5, Ursuline 1

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very first...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Watertown, MA
City
Boston, MA
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Hill

Ukrainian leader: Scores killed, hundreds wounded in first day of attack

Ukraine's president announced late Thursday that more than 130 people were killed and over 300 wounded less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a broad military invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement that according to preliminary data 137 people had died, including...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Storm
Person
Megan Smith
Person
Noah Taylor
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
CNN

GOP lawmakers call for stronger sanctions against Russia but some are careful in their criticism of Biden

(CNN) — Key Republican voices from across Capitol Hill -- who have been coordinating their messaging on the crisis in Ukraine -- have been purposely measured in their criticism of President Joe Biden in the immediate wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with top GOP lawmakers deliberately critiquing the President's policy decisions as opposed to lobbing personal attacks, according to Republican sources familiar with the situation.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Herald News

The Herald News

1K+
Followers
541
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy