Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Mondays: Unity Luncheon honors unsung heroes; free choral concert set

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rayYn_0eKKE8CW00

Five lifelong activists who helped to create a community of solidarity received honors recently at MTSU’s 26th annual Unity Luncheon.

The event has been a local staple during Black History Month — since 1996 — paying homage to unsung heroes in the community. Since its inception, 130 people have been recognized.

"They do God’s work," said Sidney A. McPhee, MTSU's president.

The 2022 honorees included:

  • Service to education: Elma McKnight, a retired educator with Murfreesboro City Schools
  • Excellence in Sports: Thomas Keith, MTSU alumnus, longtime track and field coach
  • Advocate of civility: Carl E. Watkins, retired Murfreesboro police captain and youth volunteer
  • Community service: Melbra Simmons, media office coordinator for MTSU’s True Blue TV and committee member for the Tennessee Girls in STEM Conference
  • Commitment to Black arts: Robert Orr Jr., Murfreesboro artist

Featured speaker Sekou Franklin, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, called the community leaders “living testaments that provide examples of a world that we want to be in and offer the inspiration for moving forward.”

“As calls for diversity and racial justice increase, there will be an adverse reaction to those events,” Franklin said. “There is no better time to speak truth to power than right now.”

MTSU football:Coaching staff adjustments: Brent Stockstill to coach quarterbacks

Free choral concert

A renowned American choral ensemble — guided in part by a Grammy-winning MTSU music professor Cedric Dent — will perform a free concert.

The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, a Cincinnati-based group comprising vocalists from across the nation, will take the stage at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 in Hinton Hall inside MTSU's Wright Music Building, located at 1439 Faulkinberry Drive.

Led by award-winning Oakwood University music professor Jason Max Ferdinand, the singers also have welcomed Dent as their artist/arranger-in-residence since the group's March 2021 inaugural performance in the “Live from London — Spring!” webcast.

Since then, as events have opened up across the country, the choral group’s calendar has included performances at universities, churches, music festivals and choral competitions.

Ferdinand, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, also serves as director of choral activities and chair of the music department at Oakwood in Huntsville, Alabama. He also conducts the Aeolians of Oakwood University, recipients of multiple national and international choir awards.

Dent, one of the founding members, arranger and co-producer of the renowned 10-time Grammy-winning a capella sextet Take 6, joined the MTSU faculty in 2005 and teaches courses in music theory, history of black gospel music, vocal jazz ensemble and music industry. He maintained an active touring schedule with Take 6 until 2011, when he began teaching full-time.

For more information on the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, visit jasonmaxferdinandsingers.com/.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.

