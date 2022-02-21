ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Uncharted’ tops the North American box office with $44.2M

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 20 (UPI) — The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure, “Uncharted,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.2 million in receipts in its debut this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming...

gephardtdaily.com

