‘Uncharted’ tops the North American box office with $44.2M

Sony's Uncharted climbed to a $3.7 million Thursday night box office return. It's a solid start to the adventure for the latest Tom Holland movie. Compared to other pandemic releases, it's pretty lofty. In fact, it's more in line with hits from early 2020 like Sonic the Hedgehog (which raked in $ million) and Kong: Skull Island (which notched the same number as Uncharted.) Cautious estimates pegged the Sony movie bringing in about $30 million in returns over Presidents Day weekend, but these new numbers could see that jump a bit. Director Ruben Fleischer and his team have to feel good about coming out of the blocks hot like this. Uncharted ended up costing about $120 million to produce, so this weekend would see the film well on its way to earning that back.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO