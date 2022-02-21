ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale SOM hosts second global stock trading competition

By Sanchita Kedia
Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

This month, the Yale School of Management held its second annual Yale Stock Trading Competition, connecting students from business schools around the world to compete in building stock portfolios in a virtual market. The competition centers on SOM finance professor Roger Ibbotson's stock trading game. Ibbotson developed the game...

Yale Daily News

“We’re not going to get a second chance at this”: Levinsohn outlines planning priorities for the new Jackson School of Global Affairs

Ahead of the planned opening of the Jackson School of Global Affairs this fall, senior administrators are focusing on hiring, developing a new degree offering and integrating programs. The school’s opening, which was announced in January, will mark the transition from the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs to a much...
NEW HAVEN, CT

