Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt are rolling out their new film. The Emmy-winning actor, 52, plays the title role in the movie musical Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright (Atonement) and written by Schmidt based on French writer Edmond Rostand's classic play. Cyrano is about Dinklage's character pining after Roxanne (Haley Bennett) but too unsure of himself to tell her about his feelings. Instead, he helps Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) woo her by writing romantic love letters under his name.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO