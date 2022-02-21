One dead following motorcycle, semi crash on Hwy. 71 Sunday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Sunday evening, an Austin-Travis County EMS tweet said .

ATCEMS responded to a vehicle rescue call around 8:20 p.m. Sunday evening at 4535 E. Hwy. 71 westbound. After arriving at the scene, crews confirmed one adult died following the crash.

No other patients were involved in the crash, ATCEMS officials said in a follow-up tweet . Extended traffic delays are anticipated and drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Burch Drive. The Department of Public Safety told KXAN just after midnight Monday it was not sure if the road was open.

