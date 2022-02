Ask any actor, and they’ll tell ya: It’s tough to step into someone else’s role. Perhaps even more so when, as in the case of Lindsay Hartley, you’re not really taking over, you’re just filling in for a bit. But we suspect that pretty much all General Hospital viewers will agree that the alum of Passions, All My Children and Days of Our Lives spectacularly rose to the occasion as she once again spelled Kelly Monaco as Sam.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO