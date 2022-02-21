Vikings to hire Rams’ Wes Phillips as OC

Wes Phillips is considered an up-and-coming coach in the league and will continue to learn in Kevin O?Connell?s offensive system. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has landed his top target at offensive coordinator as Minnesota is expected to hire Wes Phillips, who served as passing game coordinator for O’Connell in Los Angeles this past season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With O’Connell expected to call plays for the Vikings’ offense, Phillips’ role will be similar to what it was for the Rams. Phillips will be a factor in the planning and development of the offense.

Phillips is the son of former Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys’ head coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of former Oilers and Saints’ head coach Bum Phillips.

Phillips began his coaching career as a student assistant at UTEP before becoming the quarterbacks coach at West Texas A&M. After a year as quarterbacks coach at Baylor, Phillips joined his father’s staff as a quality control/offensive assistant when Wade was hired to coach in Dallas. After his father was fired, Wes was kept on by Jason Garrett as an assistant offensive line coach. In his last year in Dallas, Phillips coached tight ends, a role he went on to hold with Washington for five seasons before joining the Rams’ offensive staff.

Phillips is considered an up-and-coming coach in the league and will continue to learn in O’Connell’s offensive system. Similar to Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City, success of the Vikings’ offense will likely result in greater opportunities for Phillips, even though he won’t be calling the plays in Minnesota.