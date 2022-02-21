ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Telestock skiing event returns to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville

 3 days ago
Holiday Valley and the City Garage in Ellicottville are set to host their annual Telestock event.

This is for those who love, or want to try, telemark skiing.

Tele ski demos are available at the City Garage.

Telestock takes place this Friday from 9 to 3.

Special lift ticket rates are available for those taking part.

For more information call 716-699-2054, or visit the City Garage on Monroe Street in the Village of Ellicottville.

#Telemark Skiing
