ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and YouTube star, dead at 31

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG6Bt_0eKKBkiE00

British entertainment industry renaissance man Jamal Edwards died Sunday at the age of 31, his company confirmed.

Edwards deejayed in London on Saturday night, and his cause of death has not been released publicly, Variety reported.

Edwards founded music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launched several major musicians, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Edwards was also a director, author, DJ, entrepreneur and designer, and was awarded The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, known as an MBE, for his work in music at the age of only 24 in 2014, The Guardian reported.

The BBC confirmed Edwards’ death with his company late Sunday.

According to The Guardian, Edwards is responsible for launching the careers of some of the world’s most successful musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J, each of whom launched via SBTV before signing with major labels.

The YouTube channel, named after Edwards’ rap name SmokeyBarz, also featured early music from artists such as Stormzy, Rita Ora, Krept & Konan and Bugzy Malone, among others, the British news outlet reported.

Born in Luton in 1990, Edwards was raised in Acton, west London, and launched SBTV as a YouTube channel in 2006, “operating the platform as a youth broadcaster, before accruing a large enough audience to sign with major record labels,” Variety reported.

According to The Guardian, Edwards also served as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales that helps young entrepreneurs get their companies running.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamal Edwards death: Idris Elba, Rita Ora and AJ Tracey pay tribute after SBTV founder dies aged 31

Tributes are pouring in to celebrate the life of Jamal Edwards, who set up the online music platform SBTV and helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists.The entrepreneur’s manager confirmed the news of his death on Sunday (20 February). On Monday (21 February), Edwards’s mother Brenda announced that her son died of a “sudden illness” and said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by his death. “It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said. Edwards...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Bugzy Malone
Person
Adam Deacon
Person
Stormzy
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jessie J
Person
Rita Ora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Sbtv#Sbtvonline#Guardian#Smokeybarz#Krept Konan#Realadamdeacon
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre's Alleged Baby Mama Kili Anderson Makes Rare Public Appearance, Silent On Mogul's $100 Million Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre’s alleged mistress Kili Anderson showed her face out in Los Angeles only days after it emerged that she may have a secret love child with the mogul. Kili — who owns a tanning salon and runs a beauty business — was seen at a party with a girlfriend this week. She posed for a photo with a girlfriend as they enjoyed a birthday party with sick views of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Drops Bedroom Pic In Anticipation Of Upcoming Lil Baby Collab

It's been nearly four years since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album,Queen, though she hasn't been entirely absent. Every so often, she comes through with a solid guest verse, proving her lyrical prowess is still intact. Fans have been waiting for a new project, though, and it seems like the wait might soon be over.
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy