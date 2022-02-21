The Boys season 3 trailer coming soon, per showrunner

Amazon has released a trailer for their new Prime Video animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Set in the world of the hit comic book adaptation The Boys, an animated anthology series set in the world of The Boys and reportedly serving as a canon tie-in to the live-action series about to enter its third season on the streaming platform. An all-star cast of writers, producers, and voice actors are on board, with Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler are among the big names who have a hand in creating the eight-episode series, which debuts on the platform next month.

