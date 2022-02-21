ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys season 3 trailer coming soon, per showrunner

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that it’s been a long wait already for The Boys season 3 at Amazon Prime, and luckily, something is coming soon to better tide us over. In a new post on Twitter late last week, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the first trailer for the new season is 100%...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Boys: Diabolical Trailer Released

Amazon has released a trailer for their new Prime Video animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Set in the world of the hit comic book adaptation The Boys, an animated anthology series set in the world of The Boys and reportedly serving as a canon tie-in to the live-action series about to enter its third season on the streaming platform. An all-star cast of writers, producers, and voice actors are on board, with Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler are among the big names who have a hand in creating the eight-episode series, which debuts on the platform next month.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Reacher Showrunner Addresses Which Book Season 2 Could Follow

Amazon's Prime Video service has a new TV hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the character in Lee Child's long-running novel franchise, delivered a massive debut for Amazon and was renewed for a second season within days of its premiere. The first season, which consisted of eight episodes, followed the story of The Killing Floor, the very first Jack Reacher novel. With Season 2 now in the works, fans are wondering which novel will be featured next.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Phoenix Rising' Trailer Reveals Evan Rachel Wood's Two-Part Documentary Coming Soon to HBO Max

HBO has released the rousing trailer for upcoming documentary Phoenix Rising. Directed by Amy Berg, the two-part documentary follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she delves into her past as a domestic violence survivor and her current mission of helping fellow victims in their fight for justice. “What is this feeling?” Wood states in the trailer, “It’s the feeling of being believed.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Eric Kripke
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showrunner#The Boys
startattle.com

Superman & Lois (Season 2 Episode 5) “Girl… You’ll Be A Woman, Soon” trailer, release date

Lana, Kyle and Sarah prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Startattle.com – Superman & Lois | The CW. Clark finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons and Lois worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane is planning to train Jordan. Lastly, Chrissy goes searching for the truth about Lois.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

‘Station 19′ Showrunner Teases’ Great Stuff Coming Up’ for Travis and Emmett

With “Station 19” and many of our other favorite shows returning pretty soon, fans are more than eager to find out more. As many fans know, the show is based on Shonda Rhimes’s long-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy.” The shows tie together due to former surgeon, Ben Warren leaving the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to become a firefighter in the firehouse Station 19.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy