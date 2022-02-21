ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

PHOTOS: Drunk diver crashes into Utah state trooper

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2SJ3_0eKKAbf400

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – A Salt Lake City driver made headlines this morning after cutting off an officer on I-15.

On Feb. 20 at roughly 4:18 p.m. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers were dispatched to the area of 600 South on reports of a red SUV that was traveling southbound in a northbound lane.

Trooper Henson located the vehicle near 4500 South in the first lane. After recognizing the presence of law enforcement, the suspect attempted to swerve in front of the patrol car but instead made contact with the front of the vehicle, creating a scene.

Utahn finds deceased body in central Salt Lake

Both cars were stagnant following the crash, and the suspect has since been booked into jail on account of a DUI.

Trooper Henson received minor injuries and was both treated and released from a local hospital. His heroic actions undoubtedly saved lives.

As stated in the official press release by the Department of Public Safety, this is the twenty-ninth wrong way vehicle that UHP troopers have stopped in 2022. A whopping 158 wrong way drivers were caught in 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WBxN_0eKKAbf400
    Courtesy of DPS News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oFSL_0eKKAbf400
    Courtesy of DPS News
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GM7pW_0eKKAbf400
    Trooper Henson – Courtesy of DPS News
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Uhp
