ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense fog tonight

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dense fog advisory is in effect for the coastal parts of our area tonight. A warming trend is expected this week with a nice pre-Spring pattern developing temperature wise. We will see a few isolated showers in the forecast along with clouds each day. Temperatures reached the upper 70’s in...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Lingering showers, snow and cold temps

Look for stormy weather to move out of the region as the Southland remains under extremely cold conditions Wednesday. Rain and snow will linger during the morning hours but are likely to dissipate by the afternoon. It will be so cold that a frost advisory and freeze watch are in place for several areas through […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wintry mix to bring messy conditions overnight

Winter temperatures and a mix of ice and snow are expected overnight into Friday. Snow will transition to a wintry mix before switching to rain by morning along the shoreline. It will stay a wintry mix inland before it all ends around 12 p.m. Friday. The weekend looks fair and...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Dense fog advisory

Great evening for A parade tonight. Grab that jacket heading out the door. It will be chilly. Lows drop into the 40s in the morning. We will have a light onshore flow. Warmer air will move over cooler near shore waters, and fog is likely. Dense fog advisory posted from Midnight through 8AM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Strong cold front moves through late afternoon and evening Saturday. Wind increases out of North 15-25 mph. That wind will make it feel colder Saturday night. 9pm temps will be near 50 and mid 40s at Midnight. Lows Sunday morning will be near 30 to low 30s Northshore. Protect plants, pets and people. Sunny skies forecast. Breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Monday morning with a light wind. Frost likely in the usual places. Sunny skies. Highs low 60s. Gradual warming trend into Thursday. Strong cold front with severe risk Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Cold front brings an end to the warmth and some late-weekend snow

One more mild afternoon Saturday (50s) This was one of the warmest days since our 70s we had on January 1st. Skies remain partly cloudy with mild air lingering overnight as lows slip to the 40s. THIS WEEKEND. A cold front will slowly drift and stall over our area Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weather Whiplash Next 36 Hours

The weather will be cramming in a couple of seasons into the next 36 hours in central Indiana. Today, we're on the warm side of this approaching winter storm and a balmy southwest wind delivers high temps near/above 60°. The trade-off, however, will be gusts over 45 mph at times into the evening with a Wind Advisory in effect for all of central Indiana.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy