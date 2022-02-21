Dense fog tonight

Great evening for A parade tonight. Grab that jacket heading out the door. It will be chilly. Lows drop into the 40s in the morning. We will have a light onshore flow. Warmer air will move over cooler near shore waters, and fog is likely. Dense fog advisory posted from Midnight through 8AM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Strong cold front moves through late afternoon and evening Saturday. Wind increases out of North 15-25 mph. That wind will make it feel colder Saturday night. 9pm temps will be near 50 and mid 40s at Midnight. Lows Sunday morning will be near 30 to low 30s Northshore. Protect plants, pets and people. Sunny skies forecast. Breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Monday morning with a light wind. Frost likely in the usual places. Sunny skies. Highs low 60s. Gradual warming trend into Thursday. Strong cold front with severe risk Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO