Free Swim for President's Day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake plans to visit one of our four community centers on President’s Day! We’ve...

JFK Presidential Library Holding Free Presidents' Day Festival Monday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Monday is Presidents' Day, and with most kids off of school, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum is offering free programming to celebrate. It's the Museum's 11th Annual Presidents' Day Festival, and is being held virtually between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM Monday. The festival...
JFK Library And Museum Hosting Free Virtual Presidents Day Activities

BOSTON (CBS) – The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating Presidents Day on Monday with a series of virtual activities for adults and children. The activities start Monday at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Actors will dress up to tell stories of presidents like John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, as well as First Ladies Abigail Adams and Dolley Madison. Participation is free and no registration is required. There will also be other programs throughout the Massachusetts February vacation week. For more information, visit the JFK Library and Museum’s website.
5 museums in Indianapolis area to offer free admission on Presidents Day

(WISH) — With some students out of school Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, museums in the Indianapolis area are welcoming everyone at no charge. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be open with timed tickets only, and all of them were already sold out by Saturday afternoon, according to the venue’s website.
