Free Swim for President's Day

BOSTON (CBS) – The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating Presidents Day on Monday with a series of virtual activities for adults and children. The activities start Monday at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Actors will dress up to tell stories of presidents like John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, as well as First Ladies Abigail Adams and Dolley Madison. Participation is free and no registration is required. There will also be other programs throughout the Massachusetts February vacation week. For more information, visit the JFK Library and Museum’s website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO