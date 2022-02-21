ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

OG&E: Over 7,500 Residents In OKC, Moore Without Power After Vehicle Strikes Power Pole

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT0Lm_0eKK8Coy00

Some residents in the metro are without power Sunday night.

OG&E reports that 7,689 customers are without power after a power pole was struck by a vehicle.

According to the OG&E outage map, the majority of the power outages are in SW OKC and Moore, with a smaller outage in NW OKC.

OG&E estimates the power will be restored by 11:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 that they believe the incident that caused the outage happened in Moore.

OG&E posted the message below online:

The large number of outages in the Oklahoma City metro area are due to a car hitting a pole and circuit outages that the team are working to repair as quickly and safely as possible. We estimate that power should be restored late tonight. Receive text updates about your outage by signing up on myOGEalerts.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yW3p_0eKK8Coy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Moore, OK
Accidents
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Moore, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Accident#News 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy