OG&E: Over 7,500 Residents In OKC, Moore Without Power After Vehicle Strikes Power Pole

Some residents in the metro are without power Sunday night.

OG&E reports that 7,689 customers are without power after a power pole was struck by a vehicle.

According to the OG&E outage map, the majority of the power outages are in SW OKC and Moore, with a smaller outage in NW OKC.

OG&E estimates the power will be restored by 11:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 that they believe the incident that caused the outage happened in Moore.

OG&E posted the message below online:

The large number of outages in the Oklahoma City metro area are due to a car hitting a pole and circuit outages that the team are working to repair as quickly and safely as possible. We estimate that power should be restored late tonight. Receive text updates about your outage by signing up on myOGEalerts.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.