All-Conference selections announced for AAC swimming and diving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls swimming and diving on Sunday.

Boardman’s Caleb Satterfield and Madison Murphy were named Swimmers of the Year.

Below are the selections.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

200 Medley: Justin Yocum – Boardman, Senior

200 Medley: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior

200 Medley: Owen Lee – Boardman, Sophomore

200 Medley: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior

200 Freestyle: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior

200 IM: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior

50 Freestyle: Luke Dietz – Canfield, Senior

100 Butterfly: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior

100 Freestyle: Luke Delida – Howland, Sophomore

500 Freestyle: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior

200 Free Relay: Hayden Price – Canfield, Freshman

200 Free Relay: Santiago Hernandez – Canfield, Senior

200 Free Relay: Cameron Burnett – Canfield, Junior

200 Free Relay: Luke Dietz – Canfield, Senior

100 Backstroke: Hayden Price – Canfield, Freshman

100 Breaststroke: William Ferrante – Austintown Fitch, Senior

400 Freestyle Relay: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior

400 Freestyle Relay: Justin Yocum – Boardman, Senior

400 Freestyle Relay: Carter Cailor – Boardman, Senior

400 Freestyle Relay: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior

Swimmer of the Year: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

1 M Diving: Fallon Amedia – Canfield, Freshman

200 Medley: Ella Huston – Boardman, Senior

200 Medley: Julia Basista – Boardman, Junior

200 Medley: Gina DiNapoli – Boardman, Freshman

200 Medley: Petra Crnjak – Boardman, Freshman

200 Freestyle: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior

200 IM: Hayley Ho – Boardman, Senior

50 Freestyle: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior

100 Butterfly: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior

100 Freestyle: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior

500 Freestyle: Abigail Mihok – Boardman, Freshman

200 Free Relay: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior

200 Free Relay: Hayley Ho – Boardman, Senior

200 Free Relay: Abigail Mihok – Boardman, Freshman

200 Free Relay: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior

100 Backstroke: Lillian Dilts – Austintown Fitch, Junior

100 Breaststroke: Maryn Pechatsko – Austintown Fitch, Senior

400 Freestyle Relay: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior

400 Freestyle Relay: Hayley Ho – Boardman, Senior

400 Freestyle Relay: Abigail Mihok – Boardman, Freshman

400 Freestyle Relay: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior

Swimmer of the Year: Madison Murphy – Boardman

