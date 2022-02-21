ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

All-Conference selections announced for AAC swimming and diving

By Danielle Podlaski
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls swimming and diving on Sunday.

Boardman’s Caleb Satterfield and Madison Murphy were named Swimmers of the Year.

Below are the selections.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

200 Medley: Justin Yocum – Boardman, Senior
200 Medley: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior
200 Medley: Owen Lee – Boardman, Sophomore
200 Medley: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior
200 Freestyle: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior
200 IM: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior
50 Freestyle: Luke Dietz – Canfield, Senior
100 Butterfly: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior
100 Freestyle: Luke Delida – Howland, Sophomore
500 Freestyle: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior
200 Free Relay: Hayden Price – Canfield, Freshman
200 Free Relay: Santiago Hernandez – Canfield, Senior
200 Free Relay: Cameron Burnett – Canfield, Junior
200 Free Relay: Luke Dietz – Canfield, Senior
100 Backstroke: Hayden Price – Canfield, Freshman
100 Breaststroke: William Ferrante – Austintown Fitch, Senior
400 Freestyle Relay: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman, Junior
400 Freestyle Relay: Justin Yocum – Boardman, Senior
400 Freestyle Relay: Carter Cailor – Boardman, Senior
400 Freestyle Relay: Ethan DunLany – Boardman, Junior

Swimmer of the Year: Caleb Satterfield – Boardman

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

1 M Diving: Fallon Amedia – Canfield, Freshman
200 Medley: Ella Huston – Boardman, Senior
200 Medley: Julia Basista – Boardman, Junior
200 Medley: Gina DiNapoli – Boardman, Freshman
200 Medley: Petra Crnjak – Boardman, Freshman
200 Freestyle: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior
200 IM: Hayley Ho – Boardman, Senior
50 Freestyle: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior
100 Butterfly: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior
100 Freestyle: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior
500 Freestyle: Abigail Mihok – Boardman, Freshman
200 Free Relay: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior
200 Free Relay: Hayley Ho – Boardman, Senior
200 Free Relay: Abigail Mihok – Boardman, Freshman
200 Free Relay: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior
100 Backstroke: Lillian Dilts – Austintown Fitch, Junior
100 Breaststroke: Maryn Pechatsko – Austintown Fitch, Senior
400 Freestyle Relay: Alexis Mihok – Boardman, Junior
400 Freestyle Relay: Hayley Ho – Boardman, Senior
400 Freestyle Relay: Abigail Mihok – Boardman, Freshman
400 Freestyle Relay: Madison Murphy – Boardman, Junior

Swimmer of the Year: Madison Murphy – Boardman

