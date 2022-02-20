Late Kick Blitz: How does Mario Cristobal's new staff affect recruiting?

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
News broke earlier on Monday that Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke was deciding to step down from his duties. Later, both Luke and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released statements on the decision, citing spending time with family as the primary reason for the unexpected announcement. “Today, after much...
FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Deion Sanders has been the head coach at Jackson State for two seasons and has taken great pride in shining light on HBCU programs. With a new docuseries about his team coming out, Sanders spoke to Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America’ about the work he’s been doing with the program.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there will be no suspension for Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following Sunday’s incident. He and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during the handshake line before tensions grew and the two teams began to push and shove. However, Gard will be facing a $10,000 fine.
Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
An ugly brawl broke out following Saturday’s college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers. After Wisconsin won the game 77-63, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard in the handshake line. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked the brawl.
The NCAA Tournament is getting closer and closer as March Madness is just around the corner. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed its top-16 seeds, at the moment, Saturday and the picture of the best teams in college basketball is a bit clearer. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish also named his latest "Top 25 And 1" rankings Sunday.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts knew he was going to be something when he arrived on campus. And his teammates quickly found that out too. Tweeting a story to a follower on Wednesday, ex-Alabama player David Cornwell spoke about Hurts’ days in Tuscaloosa. “He came in as...
Georgia is officially looking for a new offensive line coach. Georgia announced Monday afternoon that Matt Luke is stepping down after two seasons as the Bulldogs' associate head coach/offensive line coach in order to spend more time with his family. Dawgs247 announced his impending resignation earlier Monday afternoon. “Today, after...
