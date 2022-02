The second season of The CW's Superman & Lois has only just gotten started, but already it's brought significant new challenges and threats for all of its central characters. Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) is dealing with the arrival of Bizarro as well as a shift in his relationship with the military, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is finding herself dealing with the intersection of family and professional matters, and even Lana Lang has new challenges. The character, played by Emmanuelle Chriqui, is running for Smallville's mayor but while Lana has Smallville's best interests at heart, politics can be a dirty game as we've seen with the way her opponent is approaching the mayoral race. According to Chriqui, all of this means that Lana is in for a "hell of a journey" this season.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO