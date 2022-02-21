Tribute for 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub Fire in West Warwick R.I.

WARWICK, R.I. — Sunday marks the 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire in Warwick, Rhode Island. 100 people died and more than 200 others were injured.

Local company Stanley Tree Service hung lights for 100 minutes to honor every person killed and injured.

100 clear lights for each person killed, 200 multi-colored lights for each person injured, and then a strand of blue and red lights honoring first responders.

“Being a Rhode Island-based company, 19 years ago this tragic event touched everybody in Rhode Island it’s tragic, and this is a nice gesture we can do,” said Bruce Berard V.P. of Stanley Tree Service.

“It’s wonderful and kind, people have not done anything in a long time,” said Regina Sanetti who drives 40 minutes every couple of weeks from Bellingham, Ma to Station Fire Memorial Park in West Warwick, each time playing a different lullaby for her niece Bridget. “I play lullabies because it gets dark at night here and I want her to sleep well,” said Regina Sanetti.

Bridget and 99 others died exactly 19 years ago at that exact spot when pyrotechnics sparked the fire during a Great White concert.

“I had a ticket to go and I couldn’t go and my brother called me and said there’s a fire and I cannot find Bridget,” said Sanetti.

Some of the people who came to the memorial Sunday had to say goodbye to several names, like Tami Yates who knew 10 victims.

“I went to eight out of the 10 wakes,” said Yates. “I still have friends who survived it and they are severely maimed and they will be for the rest of their lives.”

Stanley Tree Service says this is the first year it has done this. When asked if they plan to be back next year for the 20th anniversary, Berard said there are no plans in place right now, but they will definitely want to do something special.

